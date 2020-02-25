Submit report on plea highlighting adverse consequences of Polavaram project, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed a committee to submit a report on a plea highlighting adverse consequences of the Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said a committee -- comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board, additional principal chief conservator of forests, the State Pollution Control Board and the district magistrate -- to give a report on the factual aspects.

"The committee may look into the grievance of the applicant and give a separate report by e-mail by the next date of hearing. The CPCB will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination," said the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, while posting the matter for hearing on May 4. According to the applicant Ponguleti Sudhakara Reddy, the project may result in displacement of hundreds of families without there being any plan for rehabilitation.

The plea, filed through advocate Sravan Kumar, alleged environment violations at the site and claimed that a huge quantity of waste material was being dumped in agricultural lands near Polavaram project. Polavaram, which the Andhra Pradesh government claims is the "lifeline of the state", was declared as a national project under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

