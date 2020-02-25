Left Menu
Consider revamp of your panel of advocates: HC to SRA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:16 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday called for reconstitution of the panel of lawyers who

represent the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), noting that its lawyers often can not assist the court properly.

The court was hearing a petition about a project undertaken by construction groups HDIL and RKW Developers.

RKW Developers is owned by Dheeraj Wadhawan from the Wadhawan family which also owns the beleaguered HDIL.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawala and R I Chagla was hearing a petition filed by Cyril Mecwan claiming

that there were irregularities in the slum rehabilitation project undertaken by RKW Developers in Bandra.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench had asked the SRA -- a state authority for rehabilitation of slum-dwellers

-- for some details. The SRA lawyer as well as its officer present in the

court could not give a satisfactory reply. The bench then directed SRA CEO Deepak Kapoor to remain present.

On Tuesday, the court told Kapoor that in several matters SRA's lawyers and even its officers could not assist

the court. "At the end, your organisation is suffering. Are you

not interested in getting the cases represented properly? You have to consider reconstituting the panel of advocates,"

Justice Kathawala said. As per the plea, while RKW developers were

constructing resale component (the part which the developer can sell off in open market) of the project, HDIL was to

construct the rehabilitation building for the original tenants (slum dwellers).

In October 2018, the SRA issued stop-work notice over alleged violation of project terms.

Mecwan sought a direction to the SRA and HDIL to complete the construction of the rehabilitation building,

stating that the project had started in 2006 and since then the original tenants were staying in transit homes.

Senior counsel Prasad Dhakepalkar, appearing for RKW Developers, stated that as HDIL is in liquidation, RKW

Developers would file a proposal before the SRA, seeking permission to complete the rehabilitation building.

The bench then directed the SRA CEO to consider RKW Developers' proposal on merit, and adjourned the hearing for

four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

