Police, RAF conduct flag march in Khajuri Khas

Police and RAF personnel are conducting a flag-march in the Khajuri Khas area where violence and arson were reported on Monday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-02-2020 18:13 IST
Police and RAF conduct flag march in Khajuri Khas area of Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police and RAF personnel are conducting a flag-march in the Khajuri Khas area where violence and arson were reported on Monday. Section 144 has been imposed in the area following the incidents of violence.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Satish Golcha visited the area to take stock of the situation and said that police will remain there till the situation normalises. Speaking to reporters he said, "We will be detaining miscreants and taking legal action against them. People should cooperate with us to maintain peace."

"We are here till the situation normalises. Else we will deploy more forces," he added. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in Delhi.

As many as 10 people were killed and over 100 injured in violent clashes in the North-East district of the national capital since yesterday. (ANI)

