Sweden summons Chinese ambassador to demand release of Gui Minhai
Sweden's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned China's ambassador to Sweden to demand the release of Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail on charges of illegally providing intelligence to foreigners.
"We have summoned China's ambassador to our cabinet secretary and again demanded the release of, and consular access to, our citizen," a foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.
Gui, a bookseller previously based in Hong Kong who sold books critical of China's political leadership, was detained by mainland police in 2018.
