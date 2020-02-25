VP, PM Modi, AR Rahman, several CMs at President's dinner for Trump

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, music maestro AR Rahman and Chief Ministers of several states were present at the banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in the honour of US President Donald Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are also present on the occasion.

Among other Indian dignitaries present there Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, chef Vikas Khanna, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Melania opted for a subtle yet elegant outfit as she wore a sober pink loosely fitted dress with an accentuated bow around her neckline paired up with matching pants.

An elaborate menu that includes multiple vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies has been prepared for the couple. The US President reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan after addressing a press conference in the evening. Earlier in the day, he had held both, restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

