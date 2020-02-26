Fed's Kaplan says unclear right now if coronavirus calls for U.S. rate change

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday events are still too fluid around the coronavirus outbreak to say the U.S. central bank needs to lower short-term rates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Kaplan said when it comes to central-bank interest-rate policy and the coronavirus, "it's too soon to make a judgment about how it might relate to monetary policy," according to the report.

"I still think we are a number of weeks away from being able to make the judgment" whether a rate change is required, the WSJ reported Kaplan as saying. (https://on.wsj.com/391l15E)

