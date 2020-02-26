Trump reaffirms US' support for India's permanent membership in reformed UNSC

US President Donald Trump has reiterated United States' support for India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Prime Minister Modi and President Trump committed to working together to strengthen and reform the United Nations and other international organisations and ensure their integrity. President Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States for India's permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council," said a joint statement by the two sides following the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

Several countries have backed India to be a permanent member of the UNSC. The body has five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US. Trump was on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and February 25, at the invitation of Modi.

"Taking note of their countries' shared commitment to advancing effective development solutions in the Indo-Pacific and globally, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump look forward to a new partnership between USAID and India's Development Partnership Administration for cooperation in third countries," the joint statement read. In a veiled reference to China, the statement said that the two countries also took note of efforts towards a meaningful Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and solemnly urged that "it not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations according to international law". (ANI)

