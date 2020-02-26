Cabinet approves Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to provide effective regulation of surrogacy, prohibit commercial surrogacy and allow altruistic surrogacy. The Bill is likely to be brought in the second half of the Budget Session beginning next month.
The Bill was referred to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha and the new Bill incorporates its recommendations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media here. The Cabinet meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
