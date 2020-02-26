Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks to know Maha govt''s stand on sexual assault victims''

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:12 IST
HC seeks to know Maha govt''s stand on sexual assault victims''

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought to know the Maharashtra goverment's stand in

the cases, where the identity of sexual assault victims is revealed on social media platforms.

A division bench of Justices R V More and S P Tavade noted that revealing the names of rape victims was a

cognisable offence punishable up to two years in jail under section 228 A of the IPC.

"Tell us what action the state will take in such cases. What is the state government's stand," the court asked.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a rape victim seeking directions to the state government and the

Centre to strictly follow the provisions of law, which prohibits disclosure of names and photographs of rape victims.

The petitioner's lawyer Madhavi Tavanandi pointed out the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case where the victim's

name and photograph was published across Twitter and other social media platforms.

The lawyer further said that the content is still available online.

On the last hearing, the bench had directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to social media

platforms like Twitter, Facebook and search engine Google. On Wednesday, advocates appearing for the companies

said the petitioner will have to implead their US-based counterparts as they have control over the content.

The lawyers said the petition has tagged Twitter India, Facebook India and Google India, which only take care

of marketing and advertising. The India-based companies have no role to play in the

content being uploaded on the social media platform and also cannot delete any content.

The bench then directed the petitioner to add Twitter Inc, Google LLC and Facebook Inc as respondents in the

petition and posted it for further hearing after four weeks. PTI SP

NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha woman shot at by male friend in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old woman hailing from Odisha was shot at and injured allegedly by her friend, wholater attempted to end his life near Marathahalli here, police said on Wednesday.Both the woman and the man, who was also from Odisha and found in a...

Rs 1 cr compensation for head constable who died in Delhi violence: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Wednesday. As per the Delhi governments policy, we...

India's approach to combat terrorism undergone major change: Rajnath

Indias approach to combat terrorism has undergone a major change as the armed forces now do not hesitate to carry out cross-border operation to protect the country from terror attacks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the first annive...

Sebi fines Muthoottu Mini Financiers for misleading advertisements

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd, a non-banking financial company, for placing misleading advertisements on its website regarding issuance of non-convertible debentures NCD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020