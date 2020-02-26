People pelting stones from AAP leader's building killed IB officer Ankit Sharma, allege kin

Family members of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from the northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday, has alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to AAP leader and Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma. Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that Ankit was attacked while he was returning from his duty.

"Ankit went at the site (Chand Bagh) where stone-pelting was taking place. Around 15-20 people came from Tahir's building and dragged 5-6 people inside the building. They also fired at other people who tried to save those taken inside the building," Kumar told ANI. "Tahir is an anti-national person. People were pelting stones from that building. Ankit was attacked with knife. One more body was recovered from there. Ankit's body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem," he added.

Ravinder Kumar said that an FIR was filed after his son went missing. BJP MLA from Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar, too alleged that a mob had dragged

"People were pelting stones from a building. A mob dragged him inside as Ankit went near the building. Ankit was then brutally thrashed and his neck was slit with a knife. Later, his body was thrown inside a drain. I want to convey a message to the people responsible behind this incident that the law won't spare them," he added. At least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in the northeast Delhi. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. (ANI)

