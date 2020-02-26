Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China to Russia: End discriminatory coronavirus measures against Chinese

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:25 IST
UPDATE 2-China to Russia: End discriminatory coronavirus measures against Chinese

China's embassy in Russia has demanded authorities in Moscow end what it said are discriminatory anti-coronavirus measures against Chinese nationals, saying they are damaging relations and alarming Chinese residents of the Russian capital.

The complaint, detailed in an embassy letter to the city's authorities and published by Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta late on Tuesday, deplored what it called "ubiquitous monitoring" of Chinese nationals, including on public transport in Moscow. Russia, which enjoys strong political and military ties with Beijing, does not currently have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, but has temporarily barred many categories of Chinese nationals from entering the country.

Authorities in Moscow have also been carrying out raids on potential carriers of the virus - individuals at their homes or hotels - and using facial recognition technology to enforce quarantine measures. The Chinese embassy letter followed unconfirmed local media reports that Mosgortrans, which runs Moscow's vast bus, trolleybus and tram networks, had told drivers to try to identify Chinese passengers and inform police of their presence.

"The special monitoring of Chinese nationals on Moscow's public transportation does not exist in any country, even in the United States and in Western states," the Chinese Embassy letter, dated Feb. 24, read. "Given an improvement in the epidemiological situation in China, Moscow residents and Chinese people living in Moscow will be worried and won't understand, and it will harm the good atmosphere for developing Chinese-Russian relations."

The embassy said it was asking Moscow authorities to refrain from taking what it called excessive measures and to embrace "proportionate and non-discriminatory measures" instead. The Kremlin said it was unaware of the embassy letter, but that Moscow valued its relations with Beijing and there should be no discriminatory measures against Chinese nationals.

Russia's Foreign Ministry, the Moscow city government and a representative of the Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said this week that four Taiwanese visiting Moscow were picked up by police and health officials for wearing masks and being mistaken for Chinese, and were forcibly quarantined.

Global Times, published by the official People's Daily newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, reported that 23 tourists from Hong Kong had been put into quarantine for two weeks after they were spotted by Moscow police. Russia has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. Both were Chinese nationals who have since recovered and been released from hospital.

Asia reported hundreds of new cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic, and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bhoomi pooja performed for ESI hospital in Kakinada

The ground breaking ceremony for the Rs 110 crore ESI Hospital coming up at the SambamurtyNagar here was performed on Wednesday. Union Minister of state for Labour and EmploymentSanthoshKumar Gangwar took part in the bhoomi pooja for the 10...

No cognizable offence for FIR against Thakur, Verma, police tells court

Delhi Police told a court here on Wednesday that prima facie no cognizable offence was found for lodging FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to anti-C...

Uttkarsh Dixit, Priyanka Thakran claim gold in contrasting styles

Uttkarsh Dixit and Priyanka Thakran took contrasting routes to win the men and womens recurve archery gold medals at the Khelo India University Games 2020 here on Wednesday. Uttkarsh from Punjabi University, Patiala confessed to being nervo...

Punjab will not share river water even if we have to sacrifice our lives: CM

In an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link SYL canal dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his state will not share river water, even if we have to sacrifice our lives. Winding up the discussi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020