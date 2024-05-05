Voting Concludes for 5 Lok Sabha Seats in Bihar

Campaign ended on Sunday for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar where the fate of altogether 54 candidates in five constituencies will be decided on May 7. Voting will be held in Araria, Supaul, Jhanjharpur, Madhepura and Khagaria, all of which are currently held by the ruling NDA.

The NDA's heavy artillery was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest crowd puller of the BJP-led coalition, who addressed a rally in Araria, which party MP Pradeep Singh hopes to retain.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a rally in Jhanjharpur while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an election meeting in Supaul.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an NDA partner who heads the JD(U), held rallies and roadshows in all the five constituencies.

Three of the constituencies going to polls in the third phase, Supaul, Jhanjharpur and Madhepura, are currently held by JD(U) which has given tickets to respective sitting MPs in these seats.

Election meetings were also addressed by BJP president JP Nadda in Araria and Khagaria which has gone to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) headed by Chirag Paswan.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav campaigned intensively in all five seats, including Khagaria and Jhanjharpur, which his party is not contesting.

CPI(M) bigwigs remained conspicuous by their absence in Khagaria, the lone seat the party is contesting in Bihar this time.

However, by virtue of alliance with RJD and Congress, which together hold four out of the six assembly segments falling in Khagaria, the CPI(M) is said to have a fighting chance.

Jhanjharpur is being contested by fledgling Vikassheel Insan Party headed by former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni, who accompanied Tejashwi Yadav on most outings.

Sahni, whose party has got altogether three seats in Bihar, brings the promise of votes of the Nishad community in favour of 'Mahagathbandhan', the INDIA bloc's prototype in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)