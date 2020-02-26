Man''s death in police station: autopsy report reveals injuries
The autopsy report of Rajkumar Shaw, who died after falling ill allegedly during questioning
at a city police station, mentioned injuries to his skull and elbow and that he died of a cardiac arrest.
In a report placed before the Calcutta High Court, the state government mentioned the injuries on the body of Shaw.
It said that there was a bruise on the left elbow and a scalp bruise on the vault area of the skull.
The report said that Shaw died of a cardiac arrest. The man died after falling ill allegedly during
interrogation in connection with a theft case at Sinthee police station on February 10. A resident of the area later
moved the high court seeking its intervention and a CBI probe into the incident.
Investigation in the case has been handed over to the detective department of Kolkata Police.
A copy of the post-mortem examination report has been given to the petitioner's lawyer Dhiraj Trivedi.
The matter is likely to be heard again by the court later this week.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee had on February 11
directed the West Bengal government to present before it the post-mortem examination report of Shaw.
Trivedi claimed that there are specific allegations against the local police and prayed for a CBI investigation
into the death of Shaw in the petition moved by him.
