Man''s death in police station: autopsy report reveals injuries

The autopsy report of Rajkumar Shaw, who died after falling ill allegedly during questioning

at a city police station, mentioned injuries to his skull and elbow and that he died of a cardiac arrest.

In a report placed before the Calcutta High Court, the state government mentioned the injuries on the body of Shaw.

It said that there was a bruise on the left elbow and a scalp bruise on the vault area of the skull.

The report said that Shaw died of a cardiac arrest. The man died after falling ill allegedly during

interrogation in connection with a theft case at Sinthee police station on February 10. A resident of the area later

moved the high court seeking its intervention and a CBI probe into the incident.

Investigation in the case has been handed over to the detective department of Kolkata Police.

A copy of the post-mortem examination report has been given to the petitioner's lawyer Dhiraj Trivedi.

The matter is likely to be heard again by the court later this week.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee had on February 11

directed the West Bengal government to present before it the post-mortem examination report of Shaw.

Trivedi claimed that there are specific allegations against the local police and prayed for a CBI investigation

into the death of Shaw in the petition moved by him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.