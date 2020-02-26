Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free power to farmers won't be withdrawn at any cost: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that free power to farmers would not be withdrawn at any cost till his government is in power.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:16 IST
Free power to farmers won't be withdrawn at any cost: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that free power to farmers would not be withdrawn at any cost till his government is in power. In his concluding remarks to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the House, Singh also urged the Government of India not to tinker with MSP-based procurement of food grains in any way as it will badly affect the livelihood of a large number of farmers.

The Chief Minister said: "Debt relief of over Rs 4,603 crore had been given to 5.62 lakh eligible farmers and the remaining would also be given relief very soon, for which the necessary budgetary provisions will be announced by the Finance Minister on Friday." Pointing out that a hassle-free procurement had always been a priority of the government, he said that as a result of the non-interference in free and fair operations in the grain markets, farmers have been able to achieve higher remuneration for their produce.

"In the last six years, farmers have received an additional remuneration of Rs 44,000 crore, which is an unprecedented achievement for our farmers," he said. "The Finance Minister, in his budget speech, will announce a comprehensive scheme to achieve diversification with greater thrust on maize cultivation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...

Ohio State RB Dobbins considering 40 with ankle, hamstring problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is considering running the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday despite multiple injuries. Dobbins isnt fully recovered from an ankle injury and also has been fighting a hamstring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020