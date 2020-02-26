Free power to farmers won't be withdrawn at any cost: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that free power to farmers would not be withdrawn at any cost till his government is in power. In his concluding remarks to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the House, Singh also urged the Government of India not to tinker with MSP-based procurement of food grains in any way as it will badly affect the livelihood of a large number of farmers.

The Chief Minister said: "Debt relief of over Rs 4,603 crore had been given to 5.62 lakh eligible farmers and the remaining would also be given relief very soon, for which the necessary budgetary provisions will be announced by the Finance Minister on Friday." Pointing out that a hassle-free procurement had always been a priority of the government, he said that as a result of the non-interference in free and fair operations in the grain markets, farmers have been able to achieve higher remuneration for their produce.

"In the last six years, farmers have received an additional remuneration of Rs 44,000 crore, which is an unprecedented achievement for our farmers," he said. "The Finance Minister, in his budget speech, will announce a comprehensive scheme to achieve diversification with greater thrust on maize cultivation," he added. (ANI)

