Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 75K held in Sonipat

The Haryana Police have arrested a wanted criminal who was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 and seized a country-made pistol and a cartridge from his possession in Maharaja Agrasain Chowk area of Sonipat district, said police on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:19 IST
Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 75K held in Sonipat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police have arrested a wanted criminal who was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 and seized a country-made pistol and a cartridge from his possession in Maharaja Agrasain Chowk area of Sonipat district, said police on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Nitin, a resident of Dhobiwada Jatwara in Sonipat, was absconding after committing a number of crimes in the district and in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Acting on secret information, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested the criminal carrying illegal weapon near Maharaja Agrasain Chowk," a police spokesperson said. A case has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station, Sonipat. The accused was produced before the Court, which sent him to two-day police remand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away. I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being ...

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020