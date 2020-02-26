Prohibited pharma pills, heroin seized in Haryana

Haryana Police in separate cases have arrested three persons on the charges of drug-peddling in Sirsa district and recovered 5,580 prohibited pharma pills, 40 grams of heroin and 16-kg poppy husk from their possession. Giving this information here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that in the first incident, police arrested Kaur Singh, a resident of village Bahman Jassa, district Bathinda, Punjab, from Jamal area after it recovered 5,580 prohibited pharma pills from him.

In another crackdown, a team of Anti-Narcotic Cell during patrolling has arrested Sandeep Kumar alias Kaku, a resident of village Badaguda. The accused was found in possession on 40 gram heroin. Another crackdown on drug peddlers was made by Nathusari Chopta Police where they arrested accused Dalbir, a resident of Odhan Kalan. He was arrested during patrolling with 16 kg poppy husk from near village Jamal in the district.

Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against them. The accused will be taken on remand by producing them in the court for further investigation. (ANI)

