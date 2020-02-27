Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland’s centre-right parties, Greens to hold post-election talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 01:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 01:28 IST
Ireland’s centre-right parties, Greens to hold post-election talks

Acting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party on Wednesday that there currently no basis to negotiate a government programme with other parties, but that he would hold talks with the only two viable coalition partners next week. Varadkar said he still planned to lead Fine Gael into opposition when a government is eventually formed, though he has said in the past that it would consider helping to form a government if other alternatives were exhausted.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the left-wing Sinn Fein nationalists each secured just under a quarter of the 160 seats in the Irish parliament in this month's election, and two of the three will need to cooperate to form a government. Both Fianna Fail, on 37 seats, and Fine Gael, on 35, have ruled out sharing power with Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army, with its 37 seats.

This leaves some form of cooperation between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, perhaps with the help of the Green Party's 12 legislators - or another election. "The Taoiseach (prime minister) said he does not believe there is currently sufficient basis for appointing a negotiating team or initiating discussions on a potential programme for government," Fine Gael parliamentary chairman Martin Heydon said in a statement after the meeting.

Heydon did, however, say Fine Gael had agreed to hold a one-day policy exchange with Fianna Fail next week on a number of common policy themes, and would hold similar talks with the Green Party. Varadkar and Fianna Fail's leader Micheal Martin held preliminary talks on Tuesday and said they would meet again in a bid to break the deadlock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump accuses cable TV of making coronavirus look 'as bad as possible'

U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV news channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely ...

Special Police Commissioner takes stock of situation in violence-affected North-East Delhi

Newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner Law and Order SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district of the national capital. Security has been deployed at various lo...

US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

U.S. stocks lost ground with the SP falling to session lows in a volatile session on investor jitters on Wednesday over the prospect of coronavirus cases in New York after officials said they were monitoring 83 people who visited China. Whi...

Kuwait to send an evacuation plane to Italy

Kuwait airways will send a plane to Milan, Italy to evacuate citizens, the company said in a statement on Wednesday on its twitter account.The coronavirus outbreak in Italy is centered in Italys industrial heartlands of Lombardy and Veneto,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020