Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Court allows Trump to withhold funds from 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 03:04 IST
UPDATE 2-Court allows Trump to withhold funds from 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump's administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan was a victory for Trump in his years-long fight with so-called sanctuary jurisdictions.

It overturned a lower court ruling directing the release of federal funds to New York City and the states of New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington. The states and city sued over a 2017 policy conditioning receipt of the funds by state and local governments on their giving federal immigration officials access to their jails, and advance notice when immigrants in the country illegally are being released from custody.

Three federal appeals courts in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco have upheld injunctions barring enforcement of at least some of the administration's conditions on the so-called Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants. Wednesday's decision sets up a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which often resolves legal disputes that divide lower courts.

In the decision, Judge Reena Raggi said the case "implicates several of the most divisive issues confronting our country" including immigration policy and law enforcement, illegal immigrants, and the ability of state and local governments to adopt policies the federal government dislikes. A U.S. Justice Department spokesman called the decision a "major victory for Americans" in recognizing Attorney General William Barr's authority to ensure that grant recipients do not thwart federal law enforcement priorities.

Trump, a Republican seeking re-election on Nov. 3, takes a hardline stance toward legal and illegal immigration. His battle against Democratic-led "sanctuary" jurisdictions focuses on laws and policies making it harder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to find and arrest immigrants they consider deportable.

The funding conditions announced by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions affected nearly $26 million of annual grants to the seven states and $4 million to New York City. "It is part of the administration's campaign to coerce and bully state and local governments to adopt policies it prefers," said Cody Wofsy, a lawyer at the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, which filed a brief opposing the administration's conditions.

Wofsy called Wednesday's decision "a major outlier," though state and municipalities could still "opt out" of contributing to federal immigration enforcement. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said it was reviewing the decision. New York City's law department had no immediate comment.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan in Nov. 2018 declared the conditions unconstitutional, saying the administration acted arbitrarily and capriciously in withholding grants without considering the impact on local law enforcement. Raggi, however, said the conditions "help the federal government enforce national immigration laws and policies supported by successive Democratic and Republican administrations."

Byrne was a New York City police officer shot to death at age 22 in 1988 while guarding the home of a Guyanese immigrant helping authorities investigate drug trafficking. The case is New York et al v U.S. Department of Justice et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 19-267, 19-275.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain discovers seven new coronavirus cases, raising the number to 33

Bahrain discovered seven new cases of coronavirus, raising the number to 33, the ministry of health reported on Twitter on Wednesday.The ministry added most of the newly discovered cases came from Iran and did not enter the Kingdom of Bahra...

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA official warns of possibility of coronavirus pandemic

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official on Wednesday pointed to the spread of the new coronavirus to six of the worlds seven continents as he warned of the potential for a global pandemic. We have to be alert to the possibility of a pa...

Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib

Turkeys Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an air strike on Turkish forces in Syrias Idlib region.It said the Turkish military opened fire on Syrian government targets in r...

WRAPUP 11-Coronavirus spreads faster outside China as fears of U.S. impact hit markets

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, as U.S. markets turned negative on fears over the rapid global spread of the diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020