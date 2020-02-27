Delhi HC seeks response from govt, police on Jamia students' plea seeking Rs 1 crore compensation

Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices to Delhi government, Police and others seeking their response on a plea filed by a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, seeking a compensation of Rs one crore over the alleged police brutality at the campus on December 15. The petition, filed by Md Mustafa (27), also sought directions for registration of an FIR against the "offences committed by police forces" during the incident.

The plea sought directions to pay a compensation of at least Rs 1 crore for physical and mental losses suffered by the petitioner and also sought reimbursement for the expenses of medical treatment incurred including the cost incurred for travelling while accessing the hospital for treatment and surgeries. On December 15, Delhi Police had entered the campus of the university after violent protests erupted in the area.

The action followed a day of demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) where some protesters had set buses and vehicles on fire in Jamia Nagar area of South Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.