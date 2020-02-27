Granting or denying bail comes under ambit of courts: UP Dy CM on Azam Khan

After SP MP Azam Khan and his wife was sent to seven-day judicial custody in a forgery case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that granting or denying bail to someone is under the ambit of courts. "Blaming the government for everything has become the nature of the Samajwadi Party. What has happened on the orders of the court, for which SP MP Azam Khan and his wife went to court to seek bail...whether the bail has to be granted or denied is under the ambit of courts. If he could not get bail in a case, then (going to) jail is a system. We too have gone to jail. He has also gone to jail," Maurya told ANI.

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were sent to seven-day judicial custody in a forgery case after they surrendered in a Rampur court on Wednesday. The court slated the matter for hearing on March 2.

"Today, during the hearing, Azam Khan submitted a letter of surrender. 17 cases against him were heard in the court today. While he was granted bail in four cases, he was sent to judicial custody in some others," special counsel Ajay Tiwari had said. Tiwari had said that the family members were sent to jail in cases of forgery and criminal intimidation.

A local court in Uttar Pradesh had last month issued a non-bailable warrant against the SP lawmaker. Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan, an MP from Rampur, is the varsity's chancellor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

