SG Tushar Mehta to represent police in cases related to Delhi violence

Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, Anil Baijal on Thursday appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General MK Acharya, and two other advocates to represent Delhi Police in the matters related to law and order situation in parts of the national capital.

  Updated: 27-02-2020 15:03 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 15:03 IST
SG Tushar Mehta to represent police in cases related to Delhi violence
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, Anil Baijal on Thursday appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General MK Acharya, and two other advocates to represent Delhi Police in the matters related to law and order situation in parts of the national capital. Apart from the two, advocates Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair have been appointed by Baijal to represent Delhi Police in the matters related to law and order situation in the areas of North East, Shahdara and other districts of Delhi.

The death toll in the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi has risen to 33 after another person passed away at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here. Out of the total, three deaths have been reported from LNJP Hospital and 30 from GTB Hospital.

On Wednesday, GTB Hospital informed that on February 24, five people were brought dead and on February 25, 15 people were brought dead. Out of the 20 people, five had blunt injuries, nine had gunshot injuries, three had stab injuries and one had burn injuries. In total, 132 civilians and 31 police personnel were admitted to GTB hospital on February 24 and February 25.

Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

