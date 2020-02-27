Delhi HC allows impleadment of Centre on plea seeking FIR over hate speech

Delhi High Court on Thursday made the Central government a party in the petition seeking registration of FIR and arrest over hate speeches which allegedly led to the violence in North-East Delhi and sought its response in the matter. A division bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel scheduled the matter for hearing on April 13.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police, had prayed for allowing the application seeking impleadment of Union of India as a party to the petition in the matter. Delhi Police informed the court that they have filed 48 FIRs in the violence and have decided not to file any FIRs for hate speech against anyone at this stage because it will not help in restoring the peace and normalcy in the national capital.

Mehta also said that the petitioner in his wisdom selected three speeches as hate speech but there are large numbers of such hate speeches. The petition, filed by activist Harsh Mander, had sought registration of FIR and arrest of some prominent political personalities alleging their hate speech inciting the public for violence.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Mander, said that these people are responsible for hate speech as well as violence adding that it is clear cut prima facie case where hate speech resulted to murder and therefore FIR should be registered and they should be arrested. The court had, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the delay in action by the law enforcement agencies in containing violence and directed the Delhi Police to examine the videos related to hate speeches by political leaders, which allegedly led to violence in North-East Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, 106 people have been arrested and more arrests will be made on the basis of footage recovered from CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police also said that they have got visuals of outsiders and they are being identified. At least 34 people have died in the violence in Delhi, which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

