Indian Coast Guard capable to meet maritime security challenges: Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Indian Coast Guard have the capabilities to meet maritime challenges, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemicals and Fertilisers during the launch ceremony of 6th Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV-6) 'VAJRA' here on Thursday. The impressive ceremony was also witnessed by Director General K Natarajan, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) and other senior officials.

Mandaviya said: "It is its momentous occasion for the Indian Coast Guard as 6th OPV is getting launched in the sea for the first time, which will strengthen the efforts Indian Coast Guard for securing over 7,500 km vast coastline, an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of over 20 lakh sq km and more than one lakh merchant ships transiting per year through Indian waters for global trade." Mandaviya said that OPV-6 is truly state of the art platform, which will enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard in terms of operation, surveillance, search and rescue. He also appreciated that within the span of 43 years, the Indian Coast Guard has increased its fleet strength and now it is one of the largest coast guards in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.