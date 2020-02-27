Delhi consumer forum directs PNB to compensate customer for debiting Rs 50,000 without intimation

A consumer forum here has asked the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to pay compensation to a customer for deducting Rs 50,000 from his account without any intimation PNB has been asked to pay Rs 50,000 along with Rs 5,000 as compensation for the "harassment, mental agony and pain" suffered by the bank customer Bikram Singh Rawat, a resident of East Vinod Nagar.

The New Delhi Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the bank to pay the amount within 30 days "We are convinced that the submissions put forth by the complainant are true. The complainant is an account holder in Punjab National Bank and the six unauthorized transactions were done by the bank with the complainant's account for a sum of Rs 50,000 and it did not refund the said amount," the commission said.

Rawat had filed a complaint in 2018, alleging that Rs 50,000 was deducted from his bank account in six unauthorised transactions without any intimation He alleged that even after approaching the bank and lodging an FIR, the Punjab National Bank neither refunded the amount nor gave him any information about the transactions..

