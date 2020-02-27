Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi consumer forum directs PNB to compensate customer for debiting Rs 50,000 without intimation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:23 IST
Delhi consumer forum directs PNB to compensate customer for debiting Rs 50,000 without intimation

A consumer forum here has asked the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to pay compensation to a customer for deducting Rs 50,000 from his account without any intimation PNB has been asked to pay Rs 50,000 along with Rs 5,000 as compensation for the "harassment, mental agony and pain" suffered by the bank customer Bikram Singh Rawat, a resident of East Vinod Nagar.

The New Delhi Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the bank to pay the amount within 30 days "We are convinced that the submissions put forth by the complainant are true. The complainant is an account holder in Punjab National Bank and the six unauthorized transactions were done by the bank with the complainant's account for a sum of Rs 50,000 and it did not refund the said amount," the commission said.

Rawat had filed a complaint in 2018, alleging that Rs 50,000 was deducted from his bank account in six unauthorised transactions without any intimation He alleged that even after approaching the bank and lodging an FIR, the Punjab National Bank neither refunded the amount nor gave him any information about the transactions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Religious minorities continue to face violence in Pakistan: UN rights chief

Religious minorities in Pakistan continue to face violence and repeated attacks on their places of worship and governments failure to amend the blasphemy law provisions led to violence against them, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on...

IOC president "fully committed" to holding Olympics on schedule-media

The International Olympic Committee is fully committed to holding the Tokyo Olympics on schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call on Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.Ba...

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate grounds

The planned expansion of Londons Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on environmental grounds by a court on Thursday, a ruling that could sink the 18 billion project that has been dogged by decades of dispute and indecision. In a victory...

Britain, on trade collision course with EU, says it could walk away

Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for talks with the European Union that puts it on a collision course with Brussels, saying it was ready to walk away if good progress was not made by June. After officially leaving the EU l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020