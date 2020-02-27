Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Special Investigation Teams formed to probe Delhi violence

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence in the North-East district that has claimed 34 lives so far.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:08 IST
Two Special Investigation Teams formed to probe Delhi violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence in the North-East district that has claimed 34 lives so far. Both the SITs will immediately take over the investigation of the cases connected with North East Delhi violence. All the FIRs have been transferred to the SIT, Crime branch.

DCP Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo will head SITs comprising four Assistant Commissioners of Police in each team. Additional CP (Crime) B K Singh will supervise both the SITs.

Every team under the ACP will consist of three inspectors, four sub-inspectors and three Head Constables/Constables. The police have registered 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people in connection with the violence in which 34 people, including a police head constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, died.

Around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Industries haven't expressed anxieties about exports being disturbed: FM on Coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she had a meeting with about 23 industries on Coronavirus and they did not express any anxieties about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed. The deadly virus which origin...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in correction territory on alarm over fast-spreading virus

Wall Streets main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell ...

No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that there was nothing inciting in his statement and why no question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country and on whose terrace petrol bombs were foun...

Youth to be LJP's focus in Bihar polls

The young voters of Bihar will be the focus of the Lok Janshakti Party during its campaign for the state assembly polls slated for later this year, the party said on ThursdayLJP president Chirag Paswan has prefixed his Twitter handle with Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020