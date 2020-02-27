Watchman gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 9-year-old boy

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI)A courthere on Thursday sentenced a 62-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for havingunnatural sex with a boy in May 2019 First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man, a watchman, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 10-years rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Thecourtalso sentenced him to 10 years RI under IPC section377(unnatural offences) Thecourtalso imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

The sentences will run concurrently According to the prosecution, on May 8, 2019, the nine-year-old boy was playing near his relative's house when the man called him inside his room and committed the offence.

The boy later informed his mother that the man had been repeatedly doing such acts with him for many days and due to fear he had not told her earlier He was arrested after the mother filed a complaint.

