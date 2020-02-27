Left Menu
15 tons of medical relief delivered to China: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as much as 15 tons of medical supplies were delivered to novel coronavirus hit China on February 26.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:54 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as much as 15 tons of medical supplies were delivered to novel coronavirus hit China on February 26. "Yesterday, with the help of the IAF, we had sent 15 tons of medical relief supplies to China. 124 passengers were brought back via Japanese ship, today early morning including Indians along with the people from other countries," said Dr Vardhan while addressing a press conference here.

"With the help of IAF, we have also brought 112 passengers from Wuhan out of which 76 are Indians and 36 are nationals from other countries -- USA, Bangladesh, Myanmar, etc. We have sent officers of Joint Secretary level in all the states. They will come by March 2 after checking all the facilities there," he added. The Health Minister said the people who came from Japan have been kept in Manesar whereas those who came from Wuhan have been kept in Chawla.

"Our medical system is robust. We have sent people from outside to the community surveillance. People from Japan have been kept in Manesar and people from Wuhan have been kept in Chawla. Three passengers were admitted in Kerala. They have also been recovered and returned," said he. "There are 16 passengers infected in Japan and three did not want to come. A total of 19 Indians are left in Japan. We have said that if travelling is not essential, then the people should avoid travelling to countries like Iran, Singapore, Italy or Korea," he added.

Dr Vardhan said that screening for novel coronavirus is being conducted at 65 seaports. "We started screening at the airports from January 17. Around 4 lakh and 82 thousand people have been screened so far," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

