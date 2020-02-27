Develop security mechanism for courts: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to develop a mechanism to monitor security in courts across the state through CCTV cameras A division bench comprising justices Sudhir Agarwal and Suneet Kumar also said that arrangements must be made so that no one can enter courts without a biometric card.

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Avanish Awasthi, who was present in the court, informed the bench that a proposal for biometric cards has already been sent to the state government The court also made it clear that no one except security personnel should be permitted to enter court premises with arms.

Taking suo moto cognisance of a murder accused being shot dead inside a courtroom in Bijnor last year, the court had directed the state government to consider deploying special trained forces in court compounds, constructing boundary walls for courts and not allowing entry of lawyers and litigants without a valid identity card Issuing these directives, the court had observed, "Now, even judicial officers are not safe since incidents are taking place in court rooms. It is high time that immediate steps must be taken. We cannot afford to delay and defer the matter." The murder accused, Shahnawaz, was killed in an attack inside a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Bijnor on December 17, 2019. Two policemen were also injured in the attack.

Later, three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.