Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan holds emergency Turkish meeting over Syria's Idlib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 02:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 02:03 IST
Erdogan holds emergency Turkish meeting over Syria's Idlib
Representative Image

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency security meeting late on Thursday to evaluate the latest developments in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, two Turkish security sources said.

Turkey backs rebels in Idlib and its military has helped resist an advance by Russian-backed Syrian government forces in recent weeks. The Turkish military death toll in the region rose earlier on Thursday to 21 so far this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. spy agencies monitor coronavirus spread, concerns about India -sources

U.S. intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, warning that there were concerns about how India would cope with a wide...

WRAPUP 1-Turkey, with more dead troops, won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe -official

Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian migrants and 22 more dead soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said late on Thursday as President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency ...

US CDC chief says aggressively evaluating whether coronavirus survives on surfaces

Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, told the U.S. Congress on Thursday that his agency is aggressively evaluating how long coronavirus can survive and be infectious on surfaces.On copper and...

U.S. CDC chief says all suspected coronavirus cases should be tested

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its criteria for who should be tested for the coronavirus and is shipping more test kits out to states including California, the agencys director told lawmakers.When a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020