Left Menu
Development News Edition

Message of Balakot clear that proxy war on our people won't be tolerated: CDS Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Friday said that "the message (of Balakot) was very clear that the kind of proxy war perpetrated on our people will not be tolerated."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:07 IST
Message of Balakot clear that proxy war on our people won't be tolerated: CDS Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat addresses a seminar in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Friday said that "the message (of Balakot) was very clear that the kind of proxy war perpetrated on our people will not be tolerated." The CDS made the statement at a seminar titled 'Indian Air Force: No war, no peace' at Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi.

"If we have to be prepared for the tasks assigned to us then it is important we maintain credible deterrence at land, air and sea at all times. Deterrence comes from keeping every personnel trained and motivated," he added. "The credible deterrence comes from the will of the military leadership and intent of political leadership while taking the tough decision. This was amply shown after Kargil, Uri attacks and Pulwama attack," he added.

Apart from Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also addressed the gathering. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Amid virus, Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection

As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers.Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign...

Isha Koppikar to star opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in web series

Actor Isha Koppikar will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in Prawaal Ramans upcoming web directorial venture Isha will be seen playing the role of an Inspector General on ZEE5s untitled next that will release thi...

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt, police response on pleas seeking FIR against Asaduddin, Akbaruddin Owaisi and others for alleged hate speeches.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt, police response on pleas seeking FIR against Asaduddin, Akbaruddin Owaisi and others for alleged hate speeches....

HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech.

HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020