Highlights at 1230 hours

Following are the top stories at 1230 hours: NATION DEL20 DL-VIOLENCE-TOLL Death toll in Delhi violence climbs to 39 New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi's communal violence climbed to 39 on Friday, a Delhi health department official said on Friday DEL18 MHA-DELHI-LD CP S N Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi police commissioner New Delhi: Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi police commissioner with effect from Sunday, according to an official order.

DEL19 DL-MOSQUES-APPEAL Northeast Delhi mosques appeal for peace New Delhi: Local mosques in northeast Delhi appealed on Friday for maintaining peace and harmony in the riot-hit area BOM1 MH-DL VIOLENCE-SAAMANA Shah was nowhere to be seen when violence hit Delhi: Sena Mumbai: Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the mayhem in Delhi, saying he was nowhere to be seen when the national capital was rocked by violence.

DEL21 DEF-LD RAJNATH Balakot message that infra across border can't be used by terrorists as safe haven: Rajnath New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Balakot air strikes had sent out the clear message that infrastructure across the border could not be used as safe havens for terrorists MDS4 DEF-TN-VESSEL Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Varad' commissioned Chennai: Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Varad' was commissioned by Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-DELHI VIOLENCE Violence in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast Delhi LGD14 DL-HC-GANDHIS Hate Speech: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on plea for FIR against Gandhis New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandh and Priyanka Vadra for allegedly giving hate speeches.

LGD21 DL-COURT-CBI CBIvsCBI: There was clinching evidence against Rakesh Asthana, ex-investigating officer New Delhi: A Delhi court was Friday told that there were "clinching evidence" against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit. FOREIGN FGN19 UN-GUTERRES-GANDHI Mahatma Gandhi's spirit needed more than ever: UN chief Guterres on Delhi violence United Nations: Expressing sadness over the violence in Delhi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that Mahatma Gandhi's spirit is needed more than ever as it is essential to create conditions for a true community reconciliation. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 US-INDIA-VIOLENCE Delhi violence: US urges India to 'protect and respect' right to peaceful assembly Washington: The US has urged India to "protect and respect" the right to peaceful assembly of people and hold accountable those perpetrating violence following the Delhi riots over the amended citizenship act, saying that Washington has raised the issue at the highest level with New Delhi. By Lalit K Jha PTI HMB

