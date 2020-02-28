Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balakot airstrike made it clear that terrorists can't escape our forces: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Balakot airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force had sent a clear message that it was not safe anymore for the terrorists to continue using areas "beyond Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB)" for anti-India activities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:33 IST
Balakot airstrike made it clear that terrorists can't escape our forces: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at an event in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Balakot airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force had sent a clear message that it was not safe anymore for the terrorists to continue using areas "beyond Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB)" for anti-India activities. "Balakot reflected our approach against the employment of terrorism as a low-cost option against India. It also indicated that terrorists, terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training facilities in areas beyond LoC and International Border when employed against India, will no longer be safe haven," Singh said at the Centre for Air Power Studies in New Delhi.

"It was made amply clear that terrorism will not remain a low-cost option that can proliferate under veiled threats and bogeys that have repeatedly been voiced by irresponsible and ill-informed leaders from across the border," he added. The Defence Minister further said that the Balakot airstrike had led to changes in the perception of India in the minds of our neighbours.

"I have little doubt that Balakot strike forced the rewriting of many a manual and rule book across the LoC. Those who preferred to place India in an imaginary understanding of the past were brought into the reality of the present and its potential manifestation in the future," Singh said. Hailing the operation, Singh added, "Balakot will continue to reiterate India's intent to employ the most appropriate resources for the intended impact, with an element of unpredictability and innovation as an integral part of the endeavour. It is this factor that must remain uppermost in our minds."

On the one year anniversary of the airstrike, Singh also thanked all partners and friends across the globe for recognising the "challenge posed by terrorism to be greater than narrow parochial pronouncements". Further speaking about the way forward, the Defence Minister said that India had adopted some big structural changes to "tackle threats to our nation", and urged all stakeholders to contribute in making the changes effective.

"We have initiated some major structural changes in the way we intend tackling threats to our nation. It will take some time for the entire set up to be fully operational. This transition time is crucial and we need to keep the guard up," Singh said. "All stakeholders need to contribute to making these changes effective and efficient. Of course, there will be some teething problems in the initial days. We need to be ready for these and use our professional knowledge to find suitable and effective solutions," he added.

On Wednesday, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a sortie in MiG-21 of 51 Squadron with two Mirage-2000s and Sukhoi-30MKI from Srinagar airbase to mark the completion of one year of Balakot airstrike. Last year, the Indian Air Force had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot, targetting Jaish-e-Muhammed's (JeM) terror training camps in response to a terror attck on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which at least 40 personnel were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's DNB loses class action case over fund charges -supreme court

Norwegian banking group DNBs asset management arm has overcharged fund investors and must pay compensation to around 180,000 customers, the countrys supreme court ruled on Friday in what was billed as a test case for the industry.DNB had de...

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday, he ap...

Scientists probe link between poll promises and chances of women getting elected

Researchers are studying the association between the campaign promises made during state elections and the chances of women politicians getting elected in four districts of Bihar The ongoing study, led by Indian-origin researcher Sayan Bane...

Malaysia uncertainty grows as palace rejects Mahathir plan

Uncertainty grew over the political future of Malaysia and the man who has dominated it for decades on Friday as the royal palace rejected Mahathir Mohamads plan for a vote to choose a new prime minister. Meanwhile, Mahathirs party chose a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020