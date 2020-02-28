Delhi violence: Forensic team collects evidence from suspended AAP councillor's factory

A team of Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's factory in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Friday. AAP on Thursday suspended Hussain from the party's primary membership. This came after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly murdering Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar. Along with Section 302 (punishment for murder), the FIR also mentions Section 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi Police have also sealed a factory belonging to Hussain in Khajoori Khaas area.

Earlier, family members of Sharma had alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building in Chand Bagh belonging to Hussain, had killed Sharma. The victim's father has stated that his son was attacked while he was returning from duty.

The violence which erupted on Sunday in several areas of North-East Delhi has claimed 42 lives. (ANI)

