UN says it unaware of any change in Turkish border policy on refugees
The U.N. refugee agency said on Friday that it had not been informed of any change in Turkey's policy regarding Syrian refugees, nor did it have reports of people on the move towards Greece or other parts of Europe. UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch, asked about a Reuters report quoting a senior Turkish official saying that Ankara would no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, told a Geneva news briefing: "We have not received any communication to that effect. We have no reports of a visible shift of movement to the borders."
Some 6,000 refugees, or 100 people a day, had reached Greece from Turkey in the first two months of the year, mainly in sea crossings, Baloch told Reuters.
