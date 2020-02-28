Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks police to ensure security at board exam centres in North-East Delhi

Delhi High Court on Friday observed that shifting board examination centres at this time is not a viable option and asked the police to ensure proper security at the centres in the violence-hit North-East district of the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:54 IST
HC asks police to ensure security at board exam centres in North-East Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday observed that shifting board examination centres at this time is not a viable option and asked the police to ensure proper security at the centres in the violence-hit North-East district of the national capital. A single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdhar impleaded Delhi Government as a party to the proceedings and slated the matter for further hearing on March 4.

During the hearing, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the court that a list of examination centres has been shared with the Delhi Police and the Delhi Government, adding that the examinations scheduled for February 28 and 29 have been cancelled but the ones from March 2 onwards will be held as scheduled. The education board also said that they have sent the examination date sheet to various agencies including National Testing Authority, which holds IIT and Medical entrance exams, to ensure that their exams do not clash with the future dates of CBSE board exams.

The petition was filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir and the parents of some of the affected students. The CBSE said that the decision to postpone the exams has been taken in consultation with the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police owing to the violence in North-East district.

Suggesting to shift the exam centres, the counsel for the petitioner, said, "So far only one major paper, English, has been affected. Other affected exams are optional papers. But what about the other four main papers? My suggestion is to shift exam centres." The petitioner said that two schools and several school buses have been charred during the violence and asked that proper security be given to the exam centres.

The development comes after at least 42 people lost their lives in the violence that hit North-East Delhi over the last few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France: "force majeure" can be declared over coronavirus in contracts with smaller firms

Companies can declare a force majeure over the coronavirus outbreak when dealing with contracts involving the countrys small-to-medium sized enterprises SMEs, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.We are going to consider th...

Delhi govt has appointed 18 magistrates, four night magistrates for assistance of riot-affected people: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt has appointed 18 magistrates, four-night magistrates for the assistance of riot-affected people Arvind Kejriwal ...

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over virus

Moscow, Feb 28 AFP Moscow on Friday announced new restrictions on travel to Russia from Iran and South Korea, two countries hit hardest by the outbreak of the new coronavirus In a statement, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a temp...

Three men arrested with 50 grams heroin in Srinagar

Three men were arrested with 50 grams of heroin recovered from their possession in the city, police said on Friday The three suspects were apprehended during a mobile checkpoint set up at Haft Chinar in the city on Thursday, a police offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020