Assam ACB arrests PWD engineer for seeking bribe

Narayan Chandra Dey, an Executive Engineer with the Public Works Department, was arrested on Friday by the Assam Anti-Corruption Bureau team in Tezpur for allegedly seeking a bribe from an electrical contractor.

The bribe money of Rs. 40,000 has been seized from the possession of the accused by the ACB team. The accused has been arrested and is expected to be produced before the Special Court at Guwahati on Saturday.

The accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 for approving a bill regarding the electrical work done by the contractor at Tezpur and Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital. (ANI)

