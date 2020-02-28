Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to deport 88 foreigners for violating coronavirus quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:36 IST
Russia to deport 88 foreigners for violating coronavirus quarantine

Moscow will deport 88 foreign nationals for allegedly violating quarantine measures imposed on them as a precaution against the coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited Moscow's deputy mayor as saying on Friday.

Russia has quarantined hundreds of people to prevent the spread of the epidemic, which started in China late last year, carrying out raids on potential carriers of the virus and using facial recognition technology to enforce quarantine measures. "During raids, 88 people who violated their isolation conditions were identified. They are foreign citizens who are due to be deported," RIA quoted deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova as saying.

She did not say where the foreigners were from, how they would be deported or what kind of isolation measures they had been put under. But she said daily raids were being conducted in crowded places, at the residences of Chinese citizens and those of Russians and foreigners who flew to Moscow from China before full controls were imposed at the border.

Russia has barred many categories of Chinese national from entering the country and suspended many flights between the countries except for some that are routed through a separate terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. "Police officers are conducting raids in hospitals, hostels, private apartments and also in the metro and on public transport," Rakova was quoted as saying.

China's embassy in Russia has demanded an end to what it said are discriminatory anti-coronavirus measures against Chinese nationals, saying they are damaging relations and alarming Chinese residents of the Russian capital. On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked China to respect the measures being taken and urged the Chinese embassy to encourage its citizens in Moscow to comply with the quarantine measures.

China is Russia's biggest trade partner and, although the two countries share one of the world's longest borders, Russia has reported relatively few confirmed coronavirus cases on its territory. Three Russian nationals are receiving treatment in Russia after they contracted the virus on a cruise ship in Japan, authorities have said. Two Chinese nationals were earlier taken to hospital in Russia with the virus, but have since recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof out of women's T20 World Cup with injury

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof was on Friday ruled out of the ongoing ICC Womens T20 World Cup after suffering an injury during her teams 42-run defeat to England in Canberra The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB announced that Bismah had suffered...

Preparing strict law to check interruption of House proceedings: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said a strict law will be formed to check interruption of proceedings and stop members from entering into the Well of the House In a meeting with a group of journalists from the Indian Womens Press Corps...

Haryana budget focuses on edu, health, agri; Cong says bud disappoints all sections

The Haryana government on Friday presented a Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for 2020-21, with a focus on education, health, agriculture and security Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, presented his...

Pompeo: 'significant reduction' in Afghanistan violence

The United States has seen a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan during the past six days, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, one day before Washington hopes to sign a U.S.-Taliban deal on an American troop withdraw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020