Naxal surrenders in Maharashtra''s Gadchiroli district

A senior Naxal leader on Friday surrendered before Gadchiroli police with his AK 47 rifle on Thursday.

Vilas Kolha was involved in as many as 147 serious offences.

Kolha was carrying a reward of Rs 8.50 lakh on his head. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.