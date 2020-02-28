Naxal surrenders in Maharashtra''s Gadchiroli district
A senior Naxal leader on Friday surrendered before Gadchiroli police with his AK 47 rifle on Thursday.
Vilas Kolha was involved in as many as 147 serious offences.
Kolha was carrying a reward of Rs 8.50 lakh on his head. (ANI)
