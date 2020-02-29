US-Taliban peace deal: India reiterates support for 'Afghan-led, Afghan controlled process'

India, reacting to the US-Taliban peace deal and US-Afghanistan joint declaration, reiterated that its consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process. "India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

Kumar said India has noted that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the Government, the democratic polity and civil society, has "welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements." "As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected," said Kumar.

The United States will withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan within 14 months, as per the joint declaration between the Afghan government and Washington. The plan is "subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement," the joint declaration read.

The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of negotiations, aimed at ending the 18-year long war in Afghanistan. (ANI)

