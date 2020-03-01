Hyderabad Police arrests one for selling marijuana chocolates

Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man and allegedly seized 200 marijuana chocolates from his possession. "The police launched an operation to nab the man after receiving input that one Jayanth Pradhan is selling marijuana chocolates at his store. About 200 Marijuana chocolates were seized from his possession," informed Jeevan Kumar, Excise Inspector, Balanagar Prohibition & Excise station.

Kumar further informed that another suspect, Aakash Das, involved in the case, is absconding. Pradhan will be sent to judicial custody. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.