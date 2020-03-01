Police arrests 4 terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four terrorist associates on Sunday in Budgam and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. On a credible input, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates identified as Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz both residents of Kanihama; Rouf Bhat and Ishfaq Bhat both residents of Kantebagh SK Pora and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

As per the investigations, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists operating in the areas of Magam Budgam. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession has been seized and taken into case records for the purpose of investigation.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

