Kenya to establish emergency response centers to prevent coronavirus outbreak

Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said that the government will work with county administrations to establish emergency response centers to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Kagwe said that the government is enhancing surveillance at all entry points of the country. Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi will be used as an isolation center for coronavirus cases and will be completed by Friday as per the orders of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We are constantly working, and we have resolved on many issues of readiness on matters of surveillance on our points of entry and not just Nairobi port. We have decided to extend our surveillance to other parts of the country where we have entry points such as Mombasa, Busia, Kisumu, and others," said Kagwe.

"There is no guarantee that the virus can only find itself through Nairobi therefore together with the council of governors we are in cooperation to ensure emergency response centers have been established in the counties," he said.

Kenya has no confirmed coronavirus cases but flights from China were suspended by its High Court on Friday. "I find that unless conservatory orders sought are granted Kenyans will continue to be exposed to the deadly disease coronavirus," Judge James Makau said. The court was hearing a petition by the Law Society of Kenya.

