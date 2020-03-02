Congress asks for presence of its Rajya Sabha MPs in House on Tuesday

Congress has asked all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Tuesday from 10.45 am till the adjournment. Earlier today, as soon as the House met for the day, a number of Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on last week's Delhi violence.

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the demand saying the House should discuss the matter once normalcy returns in the city. "I have received notices members about the present situation and also in other parts of the country. The matter is definitely important. It deserved to be discussed. I am of the view what has happened, our priority is to see that normalcy is restored and then we will discuss ways of preventing it. Let us help to restore normalcy," Naidu said.

The Opposition MPs made a noise in disagreement. The Chair adjourned the House till 2 p.m. amid the noise. At least 46 people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.