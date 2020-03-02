It's important that responsible people act with restraint both in words, action: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Monday said it is important that responsible people act with restraint both in words and action. "While we should remain committed to supporting dispute resolution mechanism and encourage the development of India as an important global seat for international arbitration, it's important that responsible people act with restraint both in words and action," the Chief Justice of India said here at the release of the 4th edition of Commentary on Law of Arbitration by Justice Indu Malhotra.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present at the event. He said that the world cannot be seen in a "conventional way" and added that emerging economies have to be accorded their place of respect. "This world cannot be seen in a conventional way. Emerging economies will have to be accorded their place of respect. India is receiving investment because India is a huge economy. India has become the fifth-biggest economy of the world," Prasad said. (ANI)

