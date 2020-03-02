Chhattisgarh Block Education Officer served notice after govt school students take out pro-CAA rally
A show-cause notice to the Block Education Officer has been issued on Monday by HR Som, District Education Officer, after students of a government school took out a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Rajnandgaon on February 28.
He also said that a report has been demanded regarding the reason for the pro-CAA rally and action will be taken after submission of the report. The rally was taken out by students of a government school even though the Chhattisgarh government is in opposition to CAA. (ANI)
