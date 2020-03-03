Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women protest against sexual violence in Malawi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 00:00 IST
Women protest against sexual violence in Malawi

By Alice McCool LILONGWE, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Dozens of women took to the streets of Malawi's capital on Monday to protest against sexual violence after a series of alleged police assaults on women last year.

About 90 protesters, most of them women, marched through Lilongwe in silence to mark She Decides Day - a global movement launched in 2017 after organisations that talk about abortion were barred from receiving U.S. government funding. "I'm here because I am against men raping women each and every day," said Eunice Kachimela, a 13-year-old student from Lilongwe.

"My friend was raped and we took the case to court, which made me so passionate. We need to speak up so things can change." Chimwemwe Mlombwa, one of the organisers, said some of the protesters chanted a traditional saying that translates as "every girl has a right to decide, don't ruin her future simply because she is a girl".

The march comes amid a rise in feminist activism in Malawi, where rape is widespread, but rarely reported due to stigma, lack of access to the judicial system and a cultural normalisation of sexual abuse. But the issue burst into the open last year when a number of women and girls accused the police of sexually assaulting them during violence that followed a disputed presidential election in May.

Malawi's Women Lawyers Association has filed an application for a judicial review, arguing that a "failure to investigate promptly and take action against perpetrators violates the women's constitutional rights". Police spokesman James Kadadzera said via WhatsApp message the force was currently investigating complaints from 17 women. "Everybody should be assured that we are doing all we can to make sure we finalise the investigations," he said.

Among the protesters on Monday were a small number of female sex workers including Chiletseo Chakungu, 45, who arrived with traditional chitenje (African print fabric) wrapped around her waist and a skirt and fishnet stockings underneath. "I had to wrap this around me because otherwise I would have been booed or harassed at the vendors market on my way here," said Chakungu. "But I like wearing this and it's my choice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF, World Bank say ready to address economic challenges of coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Monday said they stood ready to help member countries address the human and economic challenges of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, including through emergency funding.In a joint...

"No sense of celebration" as Israel holds third election in a year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with voters turning out in high numbers to try to avoid another deadlock after two inconclusive ballots. Netanyahus fai...

Trump administration to cap number of employees at Chinese media outlets in U.S.

The United States is slashing the number of Chinese employees permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijing over its long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists, s...

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of one of Nirbhaya convicts

The Delhi government on Monday recommended rejecting mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Sources said that the Delhi government made the recommendation just a few...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020