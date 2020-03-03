NCP MLC, family, booked for harassment of daughter-in-law

A case was registered at Vile Parle police station here against NCP Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Vidya Chavan and her family members for alleged harassment of her daughter-in-law. They have been booked under the sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 354 (molestation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Chavan accused her daughter-in-law of having multiple affairs. "My daughter-in-law has affairs with some people. My son got to know about these affairs. Later, he sent her divorce mail. But my daughter-in-law refused to divorce him and asked him for Rs 3 crore. We did not give her money so she did all this to defame me," Chavan told ANI.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.