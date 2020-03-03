PIL against rules on vehicle re-registration on transfer to another state: HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a PIL challenging the rules regarding re-registration of motor vehicles when they are moved from one state to another. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Talwant Singh issued a notice to the Ministry of Transport, seeking their stand on the plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Bajpai.

Bajpai, in his petition, has termed as "bizarre" the rules regarding re-registration of vehicles upon their transfer to another state, as it causes a lot of "inconvenience" to the owners when they try to get the road tax paid in the previous state refunded. The petition has said that vehicle owners have to first pay road tax in the new state and then go back to the previous state with the receipt to get a refund of the road tax paid there.

It further said that to get a refund, multiple visits to the road transport office are required and the entire process is "practically impossible" and also "financially draining". Bajpai has sought directions to the ministry to frame a policy on uniform road tax for private vehicles all over India.

His petition has also sought a direction to the Centre to create and maintain a unified online database for vehicles registered across India. He has claimed if there is a unified database then when a vehicle of one state is registered in another, road tax paid in the first state would be automatically transferred to the new state..

