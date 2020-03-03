Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health- Iran judiciary spokesman

Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health, Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, after her husband issued a statement on Saturday saying she is suspected of having contracted coronavirus in prison.

"Mrs. Nazanin Zaghari, we looked into it and she is in good health," Gholamhossein Esmaili said. "Yesterday, she had contact with her family and told them about her good health." (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alison Williams)

