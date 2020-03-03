Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovenian parliament set to elect centre-right Jansa as PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:49 IST
Slovenian parliament set to elect centre-right Jansa as PM

Slovenia's parliament is expected to elect Janez Jansa as prime minister on Tuesday, handing a third term to a centre-right leader who plans to decentralise the state and fight red tape to improve services and economic growth.

Jansa, the head of the largest party in parliament, the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), is set to replace centre-left Marjan Sarec, who resigned in January. Last week Jansa formed a coalition with the centre-left Party of Modern Centre (SMC), the conservative New Slovenia and the pensioners' party Desus. The four parties together hold 48 out of 90 parliamentary seats, although one SMC member has said he would not support a government led by Jansa.

Jansa told parliament his government will work towards cutting red tape, improving infrastructure and decentralising the country by locating new institutions outside the capital. He also said taxes on wages will have to increase to get more money for the national health system and care for the elderly. As a result, he said, the country has to improve economic growth, which reached 1.7% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2019, the lowest quarterly growth since 2013.

"The fact is ... that only economic growth, that is creation of new value, can represent a basis for well-being. All the rest is bluff," Jansa said. He said being a member of the European Union and NATO is in the "strategic interest" of Slovenia which will take over the EU presidency in the second half of 2021.

He said his government plans to introduce army conscription to strengthen the military, adding Slovenia's professional army "is not capable of defending the state". He also said he hoped to cooperate with the opposition on the main projects. Jansa, 61, led the government from 2004 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2013. He is close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and advocates stricter border controls to prevent the illegal inflow of migrants.

In 2013 he was sentenced to two years in prison for taking a bribe in a 2006 armoured vehicle deal but served only six months before the Constitutional Court overturned the sentence and ordered a retrial. The case eventually expired. Jansa denied any wrongdoing. The parliament is due to confirm Jansa in a secret vote later on Tuesday. Following that Jansa will have 15 days to present his cabinet, which is expected to be approved by parliament by the end of March. Jansa will take over once his government is confirmed.

Sarec, who led the first minority government in Slovenia's history, resigned because his government did not have enough support in parliament to pass important legislation. A regular parliamentary election is due in the middle of 2022.

(Reporting By Marja Novak, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

3.5-lakh N95 masks arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients: Delhi health minister.

3.5-lakh N95 masks arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients Delhi health minister....

Luxury hotel sends its restaurant staff on self-quarantine after COVID-19 scare

A five-star hotel in the Capital has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants where an individual tested positive for coronavirus dined on February 28, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days. The hotel said it has also enac...

Frost & Sullivan Defines Top Femtech Global Opportunities by 2024

In an era where the healthcare industry is moving toward personalized care solutions and the acknowledgment of inherent biological differences, the femtech female technology market revenue is expected to reach1.1 billion by 2024,&#160;grow...

China to boost support for transportation, logistics firms - state media

China will step up its efforts to support transportation and logistics firms, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday. China will speed up the allocation of transfer payments to local governments, the cabinet was quoted as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020